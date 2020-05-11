COVID-19: Parts of Singapore Racecourse to be converted into recovery facilities for foreign workers

SINGAPORE: Some areas of the Singapore Racecourse at Kranji will be temporarily converted into community recovery facilities for foreign workers recovering from COVID-19, the Singapore Turf Club said in a media statement on Tuesday (May 11).

Construction to convert the multi-storey car park and Car Park B at the racecourse, as well as the sheltered arena at the Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre into recovery facilities are scheduled to be completed by the end of May.

They will be demarcated as restricted zones with no access to the public.

“The works will be carried out based on approved protocols and procedures by Government agencies, ensuring the safety and health of the workers and the equine facilities,” Singapore Turf Club said.

“We seek the understanding and patience of all stakeholders as all of us need to play our part to help Singapore overcome this COVID-19 challenge together.”

Singapore has reported more than 23,000 COVID-19 cases to date, with nearly 90 per cent of them being foreign workers living in dormitories.

As of Sunday, a total of 2,721 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

COVID-19 patients who remain well on the 14th day of the illness can be transferred to such community recovery facilities as they are “likely to remain clinically stable and generally do not require any further medical care”, Ministry of Health (MOH) has previously said.

Some of these facilities have been set up at six military camps across Singapore, with a maximum capacity of 5,300 patients.

The health ministry said on Apr 28 that plans were in place to have more than 10,000 beds at such facilities by the end of June.

