Vaccinated man who cared for mother at quarantine facility is among Singapore's 5 new community cases

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old man who was his mother's caregiver at a COVID-19 quarantine facility was among the five new community cases reported in Singapore on Saturday (Apr 24).

The Singapore permanent resident had completed his COVID-19 vaccination, having received his second dose more than a month ago on Mar 19.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority of those vaccinated, but it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected," said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The man, identified as Case 62373 is a senior executive at Wirana Shipping Corporation.

His parents arrived in Singapore from India on Apr 15.

His father tested positive on his arrival swab and was taken to hospital.

His mother was identified as a close contact of two COVID-19 cases on the same flight and was placed on quarantine from Apr 16 to 30 at a government facility.

The two cases - 62029 and 62030 - are dependent's pass holders whose infections were confirmed on Apr 16. They are a 41-year-old British woman and a 36-year-old Indian national respectively.



"While Case 62373 had not travelled to India with his parents, he had requested to take care of his mother at the quarantine facility, and moved into the same room as her on Apr 16, where he had remained," MOH said.

The man developed a blocked nose on Apr 23 and reported it. He was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Apr 24 and his infection was confirmed that day.



His serological test has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

NEW CLUSTER

The other four community cases were on board the same bunker tanker as Case 62113, a 39-year-old Indonesian sea crew member who tested positive last week.



The four were under quarantine when they tested positive for the coronavirus.



"They had not disembarked from the vessel except to go for COVID-19 testing or vaccination," MOH said.



IMPORTED CASES

In all, Singapore reported 23 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The remaining 18 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

They include a Singapore permanent resident who returned from India, three dependent's pass holders who arrived from India and the Maldives, as well as three student's pass holders who arrived from India.

One case is a work pass holder who also arrived from India.

Six are work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and the Philippines. Two of them are foreign domestic workers.

The remaining four imported cases are short-term visit pass holders. Three arrived from Croatia, Germany, Indonesia and Romania for a work project, and one arrived from India to visit a family member who is a Singapore permanent resident.

All imported cases who arrived from India tested positive for COVID-19 on Apr 23, with the exception of the Singapore permanent resident whose infection was confirmed on Apr 24.

No new cases were reported in migrant worker dormitories.













MOH said 16 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, taking the total recoveries to 60,629.



There are 88 cases still in hospital, most of whom are stable or improving, with one patient in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 219 cases are isolated and cared for at community facilities. They have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.



Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from seven cases in the week before to 11 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from three cases in the week before to four cases in the past week.



SINGAPORE STOPS ENTRY FOR VISITORS FROM INDIA

As of 11.59pm on Friday, all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India within the last 14 days were not allowed entry into Singapore. This included visitors who transited in India and all who had obtained prior approval for entry into Singapore.



There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, with the country reporting record numbers of infections daily.



Singapore's sole COVID-19 dormitory case reported on Friday was a fully vaccinated work permit holder whose infection was detected through rostered routine testing.



The man lives at the SCM Tuas Lodge and is employed by Sembcorp Marine Integrated Yard. He works at Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard. The 21-year-old man, who arrived in Singapore in October 2018, is asymptomatic.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported 60,966 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities.



