COVID-19 vaccination: Malaysian cargo drivers will be selected based on frequency of travel to Singapore

The Singapore Government will pay for the cost of vaccination.

SINGAPORE: Malaysian cargo drivers eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Singapore will be selected based on the frequency of their travel between the two countries, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday (Mar 9).

"The vaccination is voluntary and the cost of the vaccination will be borne by the Singapore Government," said MTI in response to CNA's queries.



"We have been in touch with our Malaysian counterparts regarding plans to vaccinate the cargo drivers and accompanying personnel."



Singapore's Ministry of Health had announced on Monday the move to offer COVID-19 vaccinations later this month to selected cargo drivers and accompanying personnel who enter the country from Malaysia on a regular basis.



Giving more details on how eligible worker will be contacted, MTI said they will first be informed via SMS and then contacted individually over the phone to schedule an appointment.

"Cargo drivers and accompanying personnel perform an essential service of delivering goods between Malaysia and Singapore to ensure the undisrupted flow of goods," said MTI.



"As they carry out their deliveries in Singapore and have high touchpoints with the local communities in both countries, the vaccinations will provide an additional layer of protection against COVID-19."

Those who are not vaccinated may continue to enter Singapore, subject to infection control measures such as on-arrival testing and safe management measures, said the Health Ministry on Monday.



Cargo drivers entering Singapore from Malaysia via the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints are currently required to undergo COVID-19 antigen rapid testing, which can return results within half an hour.

The drivers will be allowed to enter Singapore if their results are negative.



