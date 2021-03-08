Singapore to vaccinate migrant workers against COVID-19, starting with 10,000 dormitory residents

SINGAPORE: COVID-19 vaccinations for migrant workers in Singapore will begin with 10,000 people living in the country's five largest dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Mar 8).

This batch of workers have never been infected by COVID-19, said the ministry, adding that their vaccinations will be conducted at the five dormitories.

Workers who have been fully vaccinated can be subjected to a lower frequency of testing that is conducted every 28 days instead of the current 14-day cycle.



Vaccinations will progressively be made available to other migrant workers, said MOH.



Migrant workers living in dormitories made up about 90 per cent of Singapore's COVID-19 tally. Infections among this group have fallen over the past few months, with no cases reported on most days.

In a media release, MOH said migrant worker dormitories are where large COVID-19 clusters could "rapidly develop and grow, with a high risk of transmission to the local community".

"Vaccination of migrant workers living in dormitories is thus part of our national COVID-19 vaccination strategy to protect all Singaporeans and long-term residents," it added.



The ministry also announced that later this month, it will offer vaccinations to selected cargo drivers and accompanying personnel who enter Singapore from Malaysia on a regular basis.



"Vaccination will provide an additional layer of protection against COVID-19, ensuring that personnel can continue to deliver essential goods to Singapore safely," said MOH.

Those who are eligible will be notified via a personalised SMS from the Ministry of Trade and Industry and will be contacted subsequently for an appointment to undergo vaccination at designated sites in Singapore.

Those who are not vaccinated may continue to enter, subject to infection control measures such as on-arrival testing and safe management measures, said MOH.



