Singapore residents vaccinated against COVID-19 overseas can have records updated here: MOH

SINGAPORE: Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who received their COVID-19 vaccination overseas can get their immunisation records updated in the national registry here when they return, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Jul 15).

This option is open to people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines, as well as those listed on the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing. The AstraZeneca and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines are among those on the WHO's list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To update their records, individuals can visit a private healthcare provider on board this initiative with documentation to show proof of their overseas vaccination.

They will also need a positive serology test result in Singapore.



"The positive serology test provides an additional means to validate the vaccination status of an individual by detecting that antibodies have been mounted against the virus," said MOH.



"Upon positive serology test result, the individual’s vaccination records will subsequently be reflected on HealthHub after a few days."



Advertisement

Advertisement

Serology testing is not required for Singapore residents who received their COVID-19 vaccination in Singapore, the ministry noted.

6.5 MILLION COVID-19 VACCINES ADMINISTERED

Advertisement

Singapore has made "good progress" in its national COVID-19 vaccination programme, said MOH, adding that about 6.5 million doses have been administered as of Jul 14.

About 4 million people have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, said the ministry. Of these, 2.4 million have completed the full vaccination regimen.

"Vaccination remains a key enabler in our fight against COVID-19 and its ability to help Singapore reopen safely can only be felt when we can collectively achieve a high level of population coverage for vaccination," said MOH.

The ministry encouraged those who have not booked their vaccination appointments to register their interest via vaccine.gov.sg.

Singapore reported 42 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Thursday, of which 33 belong to a KTV cluster.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram