COVID-19 vaccinations offered to staff members and students staying in university hostels

SINGAPORE: Students and staff members living in autonomous university hostels in Singapore have been offered COVID-19 vaccinations, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Education (MOE).

In response to CNA's queries, both ministries said in a joint reply that students and staff members living in autonomous university hostels have been alerted via SMS that they will be offered the jabs.

"They will be able to book a slot at the community vaccination centres across the island. Individuals who are medically eligible to take up the vaccination are strongly encouraged to do so when offered, to safeguard their health and that of the wider community," said the ministries.

MOE and MOH said they had been working on the possibility of prioritising hostel residents for vaccination, given the "potential for rapid transmission and outbreaks as a result of the close-density and communal nature of living in the hostels".



The decision to offer the vaccinations to staff members and students living in hostels was made after taking into consideration the "relative risks".

"Vaccination is critical in the fight against COVID-19," said the ministries.

"Given that vaccine supplies continue to be limited, vaccinations are being progressively rolled out to Singaporeans.

"MOH has given priority to individuals at higher risk such as healthcare workers, COVID-19 frontline workers, other vulnerable groups and those living in a communal setting."



MOE also said it would continue to work closely with MOH on how the vaccination programme can be expanded for the rest of the staff members and students in the education sector.



