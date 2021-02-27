More than 26,000 Home Team officers have received COVID-19 vaccine: MHA

SINGAPORE: A total of 26,218 Home Team officers have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb 26. Of these, 19,058 have received their second dose, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Saturday (Feb 27).



The ministry started the first phase of the vaccination exercise for 1,050 officers involved in frontline healthcare operations on Jan 11.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s Emergency Medical Services, the Home Team Medical Services Division and Singapore Prison Service medical services division were among the first to be offered the jab.



Frontline officers from the Home Team Science and Technology Agency who run laboratory tests on swab samples from travellers were also offered the vaccine.



MHA has since commenced vaccination for Home Team officers who are performing frontline enforcement and essential services duties.

“Overall, 83 per cent of medically eligible officers have chosen to receive the vaccination,” the ministry said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

An officer from the Singapore Police Force at the vaccination centre at the Home Team Academy. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

“I am very glad that the large majority of our frontline Home Team officers have decided to receive the COVID-19 vaccination,” said Mr Pang Kin Keong, Permanent Secretary of MHA.



“They perform roles critical for our country’s safety and security, and together with colleagues from other ministries have been helping us to manage the pandemic, and getting vaccinated is therefore an important step.



“It will protect them and ensure that they are able to continue carrying out their responsibilities, and also protect their families and those whom we serve.”

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram