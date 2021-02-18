No indication that COVID-19 vaccine caused cardiac arrest in elderly Singaporean man: MOH

SINGAPORE: A 72-year-old Singaporean man who received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine later suffered a cardiac arrest, but there is no indication that it was due to the vaccination, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Feb 18).

The man received the jab on Tuesday morning and suffered a cardiac arrest that night. He has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

"He had received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Feb 16 morning, but based on TTSH's initial assessment, there is no indication that the cardiac arrest was due to COVID-19 vaccination," said MOH, adding that it was alerted to the case by the hospital on Feb 17.



A medical team is conducting further tests to establish the cause of the cardiac arrest.

The man has a history of cancer, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, said MOH.



"He had been assessed by trained healthcare personnel to be suitable for COVID-19 vaccination prior to vaccination," said the ministry.

"In line with our protocols, he was also observed on-site for about 30 minutes post-vaccination and was well."



The ministry said it is important to vaccinate and protect seniors as they are the most vulnerable to severe disease and complications from COVID-19 infection.

"The World Health Organization has found no evidence that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine contributes to an increased risk of death in the elderly," it added.

