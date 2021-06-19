72-year-old woman died of heart disease; no indications of allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine: MOH

SINGAPORE: A 72-year-old woman who died a day after receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine had died due to ischaemic heart disease, with the autopsy showing no indications of an allergic reaction to the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) shared this information on Saturday (Jun 19) in response to media queries on the woman's death.

The ministry said it was alerted to the death of the Singaporean woman by Sengkang General Hospital on Jun 4. She had been treated at the hospital's emergency medicine department.

The woman received her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Jun 3.

"She had been assessed by trained healthcare personnel to be suitable for COVID-19 vaccination prior to vaccination. In line with our protocols, she was also observed on-site for about 30 minutes post-vaccination and was well," said MOH.

The case was referred to the coroner, who determined that the cause of death was ischaemic heart disease, following an autopsy.



"The autopsy showed long-standing blockage of the blood vessels supplying blood to the heart muscles, and no indications of an allergic reaction to the vaccines," said MOH.

MOH also extended its condolences to the woman's family.

