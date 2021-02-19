Seniors aged 70 and above to get COVID-19 vaccination letters over next 3 weeks: MOH

SINGAPORE: Seniors 70 years old and above will receive COVID-19 vaccination letters over the next three weeks, while inoculation for those aged between 60 and 69 will start around end-March, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Feb 19).

It was announced previously that COVID-19 vaccination for seniors in the community will begin islandwide from Monday, following pilots conducted in Tanjong Pagar and Ang Mo Kio.

More than 5,000 seniors from the two towns have received their vaccinations as of Feb 18.

Over the next three weeks, those aged 70 and above can expect to receive "personalised letters" inviting them to sign up for vaccination by the first week of March, said MOH in a press release.

"We will start by inviting seniors living near polyclinics or vaccination centres, so that they can be conveniently vaccinated at a vaccination site near their home," the ministry said.

"By mid-March when we have opened a vaccination centre in each town, all seniors will be able to receive their vaccination," it added.



"We expect all the letters to reach our seniors aged 70 years and above by the first week of March."



Next in line will be seniors aged 60 to 69, who will receive their invitation letters around the middle of March, and their vaccination will start from around the end of March.

Seniors will be able to schedule their vaccinations at any of the vaccination centres, 20 polyclinics, or 22 Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) operating as vaccination sites.



Those who require assistance booking their vaccination appointments can bring their invitation letter to any community centre from Feb 19 where staff members will be on hand to help them.

"As the letters will be mailed based on official residential addresses, seniors are encouraged to update their residential address using the change of address e-service via the relevant government websites, so that letters will be delivered to their place of residence," said MOH.



