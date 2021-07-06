Swimming, cycling and PE should be avoided after COVID-19 vaccination jabs: MOH

SINGAPORE: Strenuous activities such as swimming, cycling and running should be avoided for one week after the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccination, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its latest advisory.



Jogging, lifting heavy weights, competitive sports, physical education as well as ball and racket games should also be avoided.



Physical activities that are deemed “safe” include stretching or working while standing, “casual walking” and housework, said MOH.



The Health Ministry’s latest advisory follows an updated recommendation on Monday (Jul 5) which advised those who have been vaccinated to avoid exercise or strenuous physical activity for a week after any dose of the jab.



(Image: Ministry of Health)

The Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination said on Monday that the advisory applied in particular to adolescents and men under 30 years old.



In its previous recommendation on Jun 11, the committee had cautioned against strenuous physical activity for a week after the second dose.



The new advice was made given “emerging data on the small risk of myocarditis and pericarditis” observed after vaccination with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, said the expert committee.



MOH said on Monday that it is investigating a case of a 16-year-old boy who suffered cardiac arrest six days after receiving his first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.



MOH said it was alerted to the incident by Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) on Jul 3.



The boy was treated at the hospital that day after he collapsed at home in the morning, following weightlifting at the gym.



He was subsequently transferred to National University Hospital (NUH), where he is in critical condition at the intensive care unit.



MOH said the teenager received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine on Jun 27. He was assessed by trained healthcare workers to be suitable for the vaccination, was observed on-site for about 30 minutes after vaccination and was well.



He was also well for the following five days after vaccination, said the ministry.



"Prior to his collapse on Jul 3, he did weightlifting at the gym. MOH understands that he trains with very heavy weights which were above his body weight," said the ministry.

