Full COVID-19 vaccination provides 69% protection against infection by Delta variant: Singapore study

SINGAPORE: A Singapore study has found that the COVID-19 vaccine provides 69 per cent protection against infection by the Delta variant of the coronavirus regardless of symptoms, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Wednesday (Jul 7).

Citing the study by the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and Ministry of Health (MOH), he said the data showed that protection against symptomatic disease is “between 80 and 90 per cent” if vaccinated.

“Effectiveness of vaccination against severe COVID-19 disease, requiring oxygen supplementation, ICU (intensive care unit) care or death is at 93 per cent,” he added.

NCID and MOH recently concluded a study of about 1,000 household contacts of COVID-19 cases between September 2020 and end-May this year.

These findings will be “submitted for international publication”, and is Singapore’s contribution to the understanding of the Delta variant and vaccines, said the Health Minister.

Among the local cases reported since Apr 11 this year, only 1 per cent of those vaccinated required oxygen, and none were admitted to ICU. About 10 per cent of unvaccinated COVID-19 cases developed severe illness, Mr Ong said.

About two-thirds of Singapore’s population has now received the first dose of a vaccine. At least half of the population is expected to complete the vaccination regimen by end-July.

“In the coming days, or one or two weeks, we will pretty much saturate our coverage of first doses, which means our objective of … giving as many of our people as possible good protection, that objective would have been achieved,” Mr Ong said.

“So, we will now have to urge individuals to rebook your second dose appointments earlier - because your second dose appointment might be in August - rebook them earlier, so that the interval between first and second doses is four weeks, instead of six to eight weeks.

“We are not constrained by supplies anymore, in fact we have the capacity to deliver more dosages.”

He also cited a UK study, which said that against the Delta variant, vaccine protection from symptomatic disease is 35 per cent with one dose. It increased to 79 per cent with two doses, Mr Ong said.

About 131,000 people have moved forward their appointments, with another 200,000 yet to do so, the minister said.

