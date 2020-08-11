Potential COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by Duke-NUS and Arcturus begins human trials

SINGAPORE: The first participants of an early-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial have been given the potential vaccine, said Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings on Tuesday (Aug 11).

The potential vaccine is jointly developed by Arcturus and Singapore's Duke-NUS Medical School. Results from the trial are expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

The company is among several drugmakers racing to develop a safe and effective vaccine for the new coronavirus that has killed more than 735,000 people globally.



In April, Arcturus said preclinical data testing of its experimental vaccine, known as ARCT-021, showed the vaccine candidate could trigger an immune response to the virus.

"Based on preclinical immunogenicity data, our self-replicating mRNA-based investigational vaccine could have a highly differentiated safety and efficacy profile, and may potentially allow vaccination at very low doses, and with a single administration," Arcturus chief executive officer Joseph Payne said in a statement.

The current trial includes two parts that will assess ARCT-021's dosing, safety and effectiveness in participants including older adults aged between 56 and 80 years.



ARCT-021, like Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, uses mRNA, or messenger RNA, to inoculate against the coronavirus.

Shares of the San Diego, California-based company rose about 4 per cent in trading before the bell.

