COVID-19 jabs, digital vaccination passports to be discussed in Parliament

SINGAPORE: Singapore's COVID-19 inoculation programme and digital vaccination passports will be discussed when Parliament sits on Monday (Apr 5).



A total of 14 questions on the subjects were filed by several Members of Parliament.

MP Foo Mee Har (PAP-West Coast) asked if there can be a standby queue at vaccination centres to allow people to take the place of those who do not turn up for their appointment.

MP Sylvia Lim (WP-Aljunied) asked the Minister of Health how many people could not take the COVID-19 shot because they failed the pre-vaccination questionnaire.

A question was submitted by MP Joan Pereira (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) on whether the Health Ministry will provide cards or letters to Singaporeans who, for medical reasons, are unable to receive their vaccination. This is so that they can show the documents to merchants who may not allow entry to people who are not vaccinated.

MP Ng Ling Ling (PAP-Ang Mo Kio) asked for more details on the COVID-19 vaccination passport plan and how travel for business, compassionate and leisure may be allowed under such a plan.



Other issues on the agenda include workplace safety, the redemption of SingapoRediscovers vouchers and the recent debate surrounding the copyright of the national song Count on Me, Singapore.



Five Bills will be introduced in Parliament, including the Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill.



The Postal Services (Amendment) Bill will be up for second reading. The proposed amendments will enable authorities to facilitate the deployment of a new nationwide network of parcel lockers.



