COVID-19: Vehicle entry permit for Malaysia-registered vehicles extended until Sep 30

SINGAPORE: The vehicle entry permit (VEP) validity period for Malaysia-registered vehicles will be extended to Sep 30, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Jun 11).

LTA first extended the permit validity period to Jun 30 in March, to help Malaysians who had opted to stay in Singapore during Malaysia's movement control order (MCO).

The MCO, which aimed to stem the spread of COVID-19, had been extended four times since it was enforced on Mar 18. Malaysia is now in a "recovery phase" that will see the gradual reopening of business and travel.



A one-off VEP fee waiver for Malaysia-registered vehicles was announced for the period between Mar 18 and Apr 14. Fees incurred outside of this period will continue to apply, said LTA.

Those who wish to avoid accumulating VEP fees and are unable to personally drive their vehicles out of Singapore may engage cross-border towing services to transport their vehicles back to Malaysia, said LTA.

The extension will apply automatically, but Malaysian motorists should update their road tax and vehicle insurance validity dates with LTA, it said.



