LTA to reinstate vehicle entry permit renewal requirement from October

SINGAPORE: Foreign-registered cars and motorcycles will have to renew their vehicle entry permits (VEPs) every 14 days from October, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (Sep 23).

LTA had previously extended the VEP validity period from March to the end of September 2020, to help Malaysians who had opted to stay in Singapore during Malaysia's movement control order (MCO).

The reinstatement of the 14-day VEP renewal requirement will apply to all foreign-registered cars and motorcycles, including those that entered Singapore before Oct 1.

Motorists who wish to extend their stay in Singapore will be required to extend the VEP validity period for their vehicles every 14 days by paying the VEP fees.

"Penalties will be imposed on vehicles with expired VEPs from Oct 15, 2020, onwards," LTA said.

They can pay their VEP fees and apply to extend their VEP validity period at any AXS Station across Singapore.

Fees less than S$500 that are paid by Autopass card can be made at LTA's 24-hour Autopass card top-up booths at the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints.

The authority had granted a one-off VEP fee waiver for Malaysia-registered vehicles for the period between Mar 18 and Apr 14.

