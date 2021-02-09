COVID-19: Singapore tightens restrictions for Vietnam travellers; New South Wales visitors to take test on arrival

SINGAPORE: Singapore will tighten its border measures for people with travel history to Vietnam, while adjusting measures for travellers from New South Wales, Australia, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday (Feb 9).

"The multi-ministry task force has been closely monitoring the global COVID-19 situation," MOH said in a press release.

TIGHTENING RESTRICTIONS FOR VIETNAM TRAVELLERS

Restrictions for people with travel history to Vietnam have been tightened given the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases there.

Singapore had earlier announced that travellers from Vietnam will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore without the need to serve a stay-home notice if their on-arrival COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result is negative.

From 11.59pm on Friday, Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders arriving in Singapore with travel history to Vietnam in the 14 days prior to departure will have to take an on-arrival COVID-19 PCR test, serve a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities and undergo a PCR test before the end of the notice period.

Short-term travellers with an Air Travel Pass (ATP) with travel history to Vietnam within the last 14 days before departure for Singapore will not be allowed to enter Singapore.

All travellers who are not Singaporeans or permanent residents will need to take a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours before departure. These travellers will still be required to undergo an on-arrival test and serve their stay-home notice upon arrival and be tested at the end of isolation period.

Travellers from Vietnam can opt out of serving their stay-home notice in a dedicated facility and serve the notice at their place of residence in Singapore under two conditions:

- If they travelled to no other country or region including Australia, Brunei, Fiji, Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, in the previous 14 days before entry,

- And if they reside alone or with household members who are also on stay-home notices with the same travel history and duration.

VISITORS FROM NEW SOUTH WALES

Singapore will also adjust border measures for travellers arriving from New South Wales, with the COVID-19 situation in the Australian state improving and no local community cases reported there in the last 21 days.

Since Dec 23 last year, Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders entering Singapore with travel history to New South Wales in the 14 days before departure had to serve a seven-day stay-home notice at their place of residence, and take a PCR test before the end of the notice period.

Short-term visitors holding ATPs with travel history to New South Wales within the last 14 days before departure for Singapore are currently not allowed to enter Singapore.

From 11.59pm on Wednesday, Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders returning from New South Wales will be able to take a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival at the airport in lieu of a seven-day stay-home notice. If the result is negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore, said MOH.

Short-term visitors travelling from New South Wales can apply for an ATP for entry into Singapore on or after Feb 16. ATP holders must also take a PCR test on arrival in lieu of a seven-day stay-home notice, and will be allowed to go about their activities in the country if the test is negative.

