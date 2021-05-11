Virus variants from India 'concerning' as infections could spread 'quickly and widely': Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE: The large clusters and “rapid transmission” of the B16172 COVID-19 variant first detected in India are “concerning”, as it suggests that infections of this strain can spread “quickly and widely”, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong in Parliament on Tuesday (May 11).

This is similar to situations found elsewhere, where new variants of the virus likely caused a resurgence of coronavirus cases, Mr Gan said in his ministerial statement on the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.

"The emergence of several clusters, new variants as well as rising number of unlinked cases means the risk of community transmission has gone up.

“Therefore, we must continue to stay vigilant and tighten our safe distancing measures in the community to slow down and prevent transmission of the virus, even as we make progress in our vaccination programme,” he said, adding that Singapore also tightened its border measures to reduce the risk of importing cases.

Three recent cases at Singapore’s airport terminals also tested preliminarily positive for the B1617 variant.

The Tan Tock Seng cluster was confirmed on Apr 28, and is Singapore’s largest active cluster with more than 40 infections.

The emergence of new COVID-19 variants have challenged existing knowledge on the virulence and transmissibility of COVID-19, said Mr Gan. He noted that Singapore had detected 10 different variants among local and imported cases to date.

While such variations are “not unexpected”, some are of “greater concern” because of increased transmissibility, severity of illness caused and ability to break through vaccines, he said.

He added that it is “not surprising” to discover variant strains in Singapore. “We cannot completely shut our borders, close down the causeways, our seaport and airports because Singapore is not self-sufficient in many things and we need to maintain our supply lines and global connections to survive. The virus will then find ways to infiltrate us.”



