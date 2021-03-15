2 charged with leaving home after being given MCs for respiratory tract infection

SINGAPORE: Two people were charged on Monday (Mar 15) with leaving home and visiting public places after receiving medical certificates (MCs) for respiratory tract infection.

Ang Siu Yen, 22, was given a four-day MC from Oct 24 last year after being diagnosed with upper respiratory tract infection, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

Her MC stated that she had acute respiratory infection symptoms and was required by law to stay at home for the duration of the MC, said the ministry.

However, the permanent resident allegedly left her home on Oct 24 and Oct 25, 2020 to go to a supermarket in Junction Nine Shopping Mall, Bugis Junction and the Yew Tee area.



Ang was charged on Monday with two counts under the Infectious Diseases (COVID-19-Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.



In a separate case, Nick Foo Suan Rong was given a three-day MC on Sep 16, 2020 after being diagnosed with acute respiratory infection.

"Foo’s MC stated that he had acute respiratory tract infection and he was required by law to stay at home for the duration of the MC," said MOH.

But after his visit to the polyclinic, Foo allegedly went to ION Orchard, Orchard Central, Bugis MRT station and Admiralty MRT station instead of returning home.

He is also accused of leaving home to go to the Woodlands and Somerset areas on Sep 17, 2020.



Foo was charged on Monday with one count under the Infectious Diseases Act and one count under the Infectious Diseases (COVID-19 Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

Offenders face up to six months in jail, fines of up to S$10,000, or both, if convicted under the Infectious Diseases Act or Infectious Diseases (COVID-19 Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.



MAN LATER TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19



Three other people were scheduled to return to court in March after being charged with exposing others to the risk of COVID-19 infection, all in separate incidents.

Namasivayam Sundar, 57, developed a fever on Mar 21 last year, a day after he returned to Singapore from a business trip to India, Paris and Dubai.

As his condition did not improve after self-medication, the permanent resident consulted a doctor on Mar 24, 2020. He was referred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, where he took a COVID-19 test.

"Instead of returning home to self-isolate while waiting for his test result, Sundar allegedly travelled to Textile Centre located at 200 Jalan Sultan for a one-and-a-half-hour body massage," said MOH.

He was found to be positive for COVID-19 the next day.

Sundar was charged on Jan 29 with one count under the Infectious Diseases Act. His case had been scheduled for further mention on Mar 12.

PRIVATE HIRE DRIVER



A private hire car driver allegedly left her home on six days last year to ferry passengers, despite being on MC for respiratory tract infection.

Bawani Murugaiah, 37, was given five-day MCs on three occasions by different general practitioner clinics. All the MCs stated she was required by law to stay at home throughout the duration of her MC.



She was given an MC from Jul 22 to Jul 26, 2020 for upper respiratory tract infection; from Aug 18 to Aug 22, 2020 for prolonged upper respiratory tract infection; and from Aug 25 to Aug 29, 2020 after being diagnosed with upper respiratory tract infection, borderline high blood pressure and a swollen lymph node in her neck.

However, Bawani allegedly left her home on Jul 23, Jul 24, Aug 19, Aug 20, Aug 21 and Aug 27, 2020 to work.

On Dec 28, 2020, she was charged with five counts under the Infectious Diseases Act and one count under the Infectious Diseases (COVID-19-Stay Orders) Regulations 2020. She appeared in court again on Feb 22 and her case has been scheduled for a further mention in court on Mar 22.

MAN ALLEGEDLY VISITED COMMUNITY CENTRE, GEYLANG



Abdul Rashid Sugianto, 30, was given a five-day MC on Jun 2 last year after displaying symptoms of acute upper respiratory tract infection.

The man visited another clinic the following day, and he was again diagnosed with acute respiratory infection and given another five-day MC.



Rashid allegedly left his home on Jun 3, Jun 4 and Jun 5, 2020 to visit Tampines West Community Centre and Geylang.

He was charged on Jan 6 with three counts under the Infectious Diseases Act. He appeared in court again on Feb 17 and his case had been scheduled for a further pre-trial conference in court on Mar 11.



"We urge individuals to adhere to the prevailing measures, and to stay at home for the duration of MC issued for the episode of illness, to prevent putting our loved ones and others in the community at risk of infection," said MOH.

"The Ministry of Health will not hesitate to take strict enforcement action against those who place the public at risk of COVID-19 infection by failing to comply with the Infectious Diseases Act, or the Stay Orders Regulations."

