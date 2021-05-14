More than a dozen malls, IKEA outlets added to list of places visited by COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: More than a dozen malls and two IKEA outlets were added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period on Thursday (May 13).

The malls include Parkway Parade, Century Square, Compass One and Plaza Singapura. The two IKEA outlets are at Alexandra and Tampines.

Several places at Jewel Changi Airport and Terminals 1 and 3, which have been closed to the public amid a rise of cases linked to the airport, were also added to the list. Swab tests for airport workers began last Sunday.



Other locations include Changi General Hospital, Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Yio Chu Kang ActiveSG Sports Hall, SAFRA Tampines and the Giant hypermarket at 21 Tampines North Drive 2, the Ministry of Health said.

The list of new locations is as follows:

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, people who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.







"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."

Singapore reported a total of 34 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Twenty-four of those cases are in the community, with nineteen linked to the Changi Airport cluster.



