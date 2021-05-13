Anytime Fitness in Choa Chu Kang, Haidilao in VivoCity visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Anytime Fitness in Choa Chu Kang as well as Tangs and Haidilao Hot Pot in VivoCity were on Wednesday (May 12) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

Hougang Mall, the Cold Storage supermarket in West Mall and Café Amazon Singapore at Jurong Point were also added to the list.

Other locations include eateries Al-Azhar Restaurant at 11 Cheong Chin Nam Road and Srisun Express at 56 Serangoon Garden Way, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The list of new locations is as follows:

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."

Singapore reported a total of 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Ten of those cases are in the community, with seven linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

A National Parks Board (NParks) landscaper who tested positive for COVID-19 last week has also been linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

He had been at Terminal 3 on May 3 and May 4, and had visited the same locations as two other cases.

