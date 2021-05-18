Visitors to JEM or Westgate shopping malls from May 1 to May 14 urged to take free COVID-19 test: MOH

SINGAPORE: Members of the public who visited JEM or Westgate shopping malls from May 1 to May 14 are "strongly" encouraged to take a COVID-19 swab test after COVID-19 cases visited the malls during their infectious period.



The swab test is free and is intended to “pre-emptively mitigate any potential risk of wider, undetected community transmission”, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (May 18).



Close contacts of the confirmed cases who are at higher risk of infection have already been identified through contact tracing, said MOH.



SMSes will be progressively sent out to individuals identified through their SafeEntry records to inform them of the free testing.



As of Monday, Westgate was listed twice on MOH's list of locations visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period. The stores in Westgate that were visited by cases are Kiddy Palace and Star Arts.

JEM was listed seven times, including Don Don Donki, FairPrice Extra and Toast Box.

From May 19 to Jun 1, those who want to take the swab test may call or book an appointment at Fullerton Health Testing Centre located at Szechuan Court, Raffles City Shopping Centre.



They may also walk in to Raffles Hospital at 585 North Bridge Road or Raffles Medical at Shaw Centre Orchard.



Members of the public may also book an appointment at these designated regional screening centres:

- Jurong Club House, 11 Jurong Town Hall Road

- Former Da Qiao Primary School, 8 Ang Mo Kio Street 54

- Former Shuqun Secondary School, 450 Jurong East Street 21

- Former Coral Primary School, 20 Pasir Ris Street 51

- Former Bishan Park Secondary School, 2 Sin Ming Walk



People can also call in advance to book an appointment at any of the Swab and Send Home Public Health Preparedness Clinics (SASH PHPCs) islandwide.



MOH added that swabbing for children is not available at the regional screening centres and is available at selected SASH PHPCs.



Only asymptomatic individuals will be accepted at the regional screening centres and other testing venues. Those who are feeling ill should see a doctor or visit a SASH PHPC.



People may also be redirected to another testing venue in the event that regional screening centres are crowded, said MOH.

Those who are taking the swab test should bring along their photo identification and present the SMS that they have received. They can also declare the date that they last visited JEM or Westgate.

