Mandatory 'precautionary' COVID-19 testing for people working at VivoCity, HarbourFront's retail mall

SINGAPORE: People who worked at VivoCity and HarbourFront Centre's retail mall from Jun 13 to Jun 28 will have to take a mandatory COVID-19 test.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will conduct "precautionary" swab tests for all frontline tenant staff members, according to a text message sent by VivoCity's management seen by CNA on Tuesday (Jun 29).

"Participation is mandatory," said the message.

Office tenants at HarbourFront Centre need not take the test, according to an internal memo to retail tenants at the mall.

"The purpose of the mandatory swab operation is to detect any cryptic transmissions," the memo added.

Tenants at both shopping malls had to register all their employees by 3pm on Tuesday to get timeslots for the tests, which will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Please note that any individuals who decline to step forward for the swab will be liable to be served a notice to do so under the Infectious Diseases Act," said the HarbourFront Centre memo.

According to online registration forms bearing the Enterprise Singapore logo, cleaners, security officers, contractors and safe distancing ambassadors who worked during the two-week period at both shopping malls will also be tested.

The form said the mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab operations were approved by MOH and the respective mall's senior management.

"Prior to the swabbing process, we seek your understanding that there might be a waiting time before your turn," said the form.

The test will take about 10 to 15 minutes. Those getting tested must refrain from eating, drinking or smoking half an hour before the test, and bring along a photo identification.

"After you have taken the test, you can carry on with your work and daily activities normally, with the standard COVID-19 precautions," the form added.

The test result will be out within one to three working days.

"If you are tested positive for COVID-19, you will be contacted by an MOH official and advised on the necessary follow-up measures to be taken. Transport will be arranged to send you to the hospital or community care facilities so that you can receive adequate care and treatment."

Between Jun 14 and Jun 28, VivoCity was visited by COVID-19 case once on Jun 18 from 6pm to 7.50pm, according to MOH's update on Monday.

HarbourFront Centre was not in MOH's list of places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious.

