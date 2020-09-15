IKEA Tampines, Plaza Singapura and VivoCity visited by COVID-19 community cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Several shopping centres have been added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Sep 15).

Among them are Hougang Mall, IKEA Tampines, IMM, Junction 8, NEX, Plaza Singapura and Tiong Bahru Plaza.

HarbourFront Centre and Lau Pa Sat were also on the list, as was a Burger King outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

The new locations are as follows:

Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.



As a precautionary measure, people who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," it added.

The ministry said there is no need for people to avoid places that have been visited by COVID-19 cases, and that the National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including six imported infections.

