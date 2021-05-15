Several Wang Learning Centre students to quarantine after sharing class with student from Learning Point COVID-19 cluster

SINGAPORE: Eleven students and a teacher from Wang Learning Centre have been required to quarantine after coming into contact with another student who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The student had attended a class at Wang Learning Centre’s branch in East Coast on May 9.

The same student had also attended a class at Learning Point on May 8, the Chinese tuition centre told CNA on Saturday (May 15).

According to the Wang Learning Centre website, its East Coast branch is located at EastGate. The centre occupies several units on different floors in the building.

Wang Learning Centre said it had scheduled a “full professional disinfection” on May 10, and that the Ministry of Health (MOH) had also asked them to identify the people who were in the same classroom as the COVID-19 positive student.

No other branches were affected, said Wang Learning Centre, which has eight outlets across Singapore.

Wang Learning Centre will move all classes online from May 16 to Jun 13 as part of enhanced measures.

The centre said other existing safety measures include SafeEntry check-in, temperature-taking, as well as mandatory mask-wearing. Surfaces are also disinfected during the 30-minute interval between classes.

“Teachers are not allowed to come to work if symptoms are spotted and are required to see a doctor immediately. We also hired professional disinfection services to disinfect our centres last weekend and this week,” they added.

MOH on Friday said that five COVID-19 cases, all of them students, have been linked to a previous case, a 50-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a tutor at Learning Point tuition centre at Parkway Centre.

All five students had attended the tutor's classes.

Among them are students from Kong Hwa School, St Stephen's School and St Andrew's Junior School. Some of the schools issued notices that they would conduct home-based learning after the detection of the cases.

