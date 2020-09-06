Restaurant that provided customers with drink games ordered to cease operations; 2 other F&B outlets fined for flouting COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: A restaurant that flouted COVID-19 safe management measures and provided customers with drinking games has been ordered to "cease operations" until further notice.



Wang Zi Chu Fang, located at 191A and 199 New Bridge Road, failed to ensure that there was a safe distance of 1m between groups of customers and that group sizes did not exceed five people, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Sunday (Sep 6).

The restaurant also allowed customers to drink alcohol past 10.30pm.

Wang Zi Chu Fang was found to be non-compliant with safe management measures during a joint enforcement operation between the Singapore Tourism Board and the Singapore Police Force at 12.25am on Sep 5, 2020. (Photo: Singapore Tourism Board)

During a joint enforcement operation between STB and the police on Saturday at 12.25am, the restaurant was found to have provided customers with drinking games.



"Under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, food and beverage establishments are not permitted to provide games if they are not also an amusement centre. Further investigations are ongoing," said STB.

The restaurant was previously fined S$1,000 on Jul 24 for failing to ensure 1m safe distancing between customers.



2 OTHER RESTAURANTS FINED

Two other restaurants were fined after checks by STB’s enforcement officers found that both restaurants had failed to ensure 1m safe distancing between customers.

Bistro Du Le Pin (#02-25 Orchard Plaza) and Wang Dae Bak (98 Amoy Street) were fined S$1,000 each on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Bistro Du Le Pin (#02-25 Orchard Plaza) was fined S$1,000 on Sep 4, 2020, for failure to ensure 1m safe distancing between customers. (Photo: Singapore Tourism Board)

Wang Dae Bak at 98 Amoy Street was fined S$1,000 on Sep 5, 2020, for failure to ensure 1m safe distancing between customers. (Photo: Singapore Tourism Board)

"STB has stepped up checks of tourism precincts and establishments since Singapore entered Phase 2, and will continue to deploy additional Enforcement Officers and Safe Distancing Ambassadors where required," said the tourism authority.

"The vast majority of our local businesses have adhered to safe management measures, and STB will continue to engage our industry partners and precinct associations to help them implement these measures effectively."

Ms Serene Tan, STB's director of arts and cultural precincts, said while they encourage people to support local businesses, members of the public and businesses must comply with all prevailing safe management measures.

"This will help minimise transmission risks and allow our businesses to remain open," said Ms Tan.

"STB will not hesitate to take enforcement action for non-compliance, which may include fines, closure of business or prosecution."



