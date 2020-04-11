Wearing of masks to be compulsory when visiting malls, supermarkets

SINGAPORE: Starting from Sunday (Apr 12), people visiting supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and shopping malls will be required to wear masks, said Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Those not wearing masks will be refused entry, the Government agencies said in a joint statement on Saturday.



"Patrons must wear masks when visiting a shopping mall. The shopping malls, property owners and supermarkets will turn away patrons who do not wear masks in order to protect the health and well-being of other patrons," they said.



The latest measure comes after announcements on compulsory mask-wearing at markets and on public transport.



The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and National Environmental Agency (NEA) stepped up masks requirements for workers and people visiting the markets. People not wearing face masks will not be allowed to enter the 40 markets managed by NEA or NEA-appointed operators starting from Sunday.



Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in a Facebook post on Saturday that wearing of masks will be made compulsory on public transport.



Meanwhile, all workers who sell or prepare food will have to wear masks or face shields starting from Monday, said SFA.

Enterprise Singapore and STB said supermarkets have put up signs to encourage people to wear masks when shopping within the premises over the past one to two weeks.

ADDITIONAL SAFE DISTANCING MEASURES



They also added since the elevated set of safe-distancing measures put in place on Tuesday, additional measures such as queue markers, atrium sales to disperse crowds and regulated entry to ensure the number of customers in-store remain manageable.



Enterprise Singapore also recommended that members of the public should:



Visit supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies on weekdays or non-peak hours on weekends, whenever possible.

Make their purchases quickly and refrain from lingering after items have been purchased.

Refrain from bringing along family members to the supermarkets, especially the young and elderly, in order to reduce congestion.

Consider visiting other outlets if the ones they frequent tend to be crowded. The public may also refer to http://www.spaceout.gov.sg to find out crowd levels in malls and supermarkets.

They also said Enterprise Singapore, STB and other government agencies will continue to step up enforcement efforts during the "circuit breaker" period.

