Wedding receptions to continue with reduced numbers; unvaccinated guests discouraged from attending

SINGAPORE: Wedding receptions will be allowed to continue, but at a reduced limit with pre-event testing, as Singapore returns to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) to curb further COVID-19 transmission in the community.



Unvaccinated individuals are strongly discouraged from attending such events until they are fully vaccinated, given their higher vulnerability, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Jul 20).

Up to 100 people will be allowed to attend wedding receptions with pre-event testing from Thursday, down from 250 individuals previously announced on Jul 16.

It is part of a "special provision" to wedding couples, said the ministry, while acknowledging that they have faced "significant uncertainties" over the past few months.

"This will allow couples to continue with their wedding plans, albeit with some adjustments," MOH said.



Group sizes at wedding receptions will continue to be limited to up to 5 people per table and guests will have to abide by strict safe management measures, which includes maintaining social distancing and avoid mingling with others beyond their own table.



Marriage solemnisations will also be allowed to continue for up to 100 attendees with pre-event testing, and 50 without pre-event testing. Up to 2 people are allowed in each group at marriage solemnisations.



On Tuesday, authorities also announced other restrictions to curb a growing number of COVID-19 infections in the community. This includes scaling down event sizes and crowd limits to minimise the likelihood of large cluster formations.

SMALLER EVENT SIZES, CAPACITY LIMITS



The operating capacity of attractions that have received prior approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry will be reduced from the current limit of 50 per cent to 25 per cent.

Indoor and outdoor shows may proceed with up to 100 people with pre-event testing, and up to 50 individuals without COVID-19 testing.

Museums and public libraries will also have their limits reduced from the current 50 per cent to 25 per cent.

For live performances and meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) events, a maximum of 100 attendees will be allowed with pre-event testing down from the current limit of 250. Unmasking is not allowed for speakers and performers, and singing and playing of instruments at these events are also not permitted during this period.



Similarly, for spectator sports and in cinemas, up to 100 people are allowed if pre-event testing is conducted.

Shopping malls and showrooms will be reduced from the current limit of 10sqm per person of gross floor area to 16sqm per person.



CONGREGATIONAL AND WORSHIP SERVICES

Under the new rules, congregational and other worship services will be limited to up to 100 people with pre-event testing - down from the current 250.

The limit for such services without pre-event testing remains the same - capped at 50 individuals.

"To further mitigate the risk of spread through aerosol transmissions, religious workers and all other participants must wear their masks at all times," said MOH.

Unmasking, live singing and playing of wind or brass instruments will be suspended during this period.



