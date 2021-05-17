Visitors to White Sands shopping mall from May 2 to May 11 urged to get tested for COVID-19: MOH

SINGAPORE: Members of the public who visited White Sands shopping mall from May 2 to May 11 are strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 swab test after COVID-19 cases visited the mall during their infectious period.



The swab test will be free and is intended to “pre-emptively mitigate any potential risk of wider, undetected community transmission”, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (May 17).

As of Sunday, White Sands has been listed 14 times on the Health Ministry’s list of locations visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

The stores involved include Wok Hey, Unity Pharmacy, NTUC supermarket, and Koufu food court, among others.



Close contacts of the confirmed cases who are at higher risk of infection have already been identified through contact tracing, said MOH.

SMSes will be progressively sent out to individuals identified through their SafeEntry records to inform them of the free testing.



From May 18 to May 31, individuals who want to take the free swab test may book an appointment at these designated regional screening centres:



- Former Da Qiao Primary School, 8 Ang Mo Kio Street 54

- Former Shuqun Secondary School, 450 Jurong East Street 21

- Former Coral Primary School, 20 Pasir Ris Street 51

- Former Bishan Park Secondary School, 2 Sin Ming Walk



MOH added that swabbing for children is not available at the regional screening centres. Swabbing for children is available at selected Swab and Send Home (SASH) Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPC).



Members of the public may also book an appointment at Fullerton Health Testing Centre located at Szechuan Court @ Fairmont Singapore.



They can also walk in to Raffles Hospital, Raffles Medical at Shaw Centre Orchard or make an appointment at any of the SASH PHPC islandwide.



MOH added that only asymptomatic individuals will be accepted at the regional screening centres and other testing venues. Those who are feeling ill should see a doctor or visit a SASH PHPC.



Individuals may also be redirected to another testing venue if the regional screening centres are crowded.



Those who are taking the swab test should bring along their photo identification and present the SMS that they have received. They can also declare the date that they last visited White Sands.

Separate testing arrangements will be made for staff members of White Sands, said MOH.

