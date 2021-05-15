Woman being investigated for not wearing a face mask at Marina Bay Sands
SINGAPORE: A 53-year-old woman is being investigated for public nuisance and allegedly breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures after the police were called to Marina Bay Sands on Saturday (May 15).
The police said they received a call for assistance at 1 Bayfront Avenue at about 5.15pm where a woman had allegedly not worn a mask despite repeated advice from a safe distancing ambassador to do so.
“The woman is believed to be involved in other similar instances where she was in various buildings and establishments without a mask,” said the police.
In a video widely shared on social media, a woman in a blue blouse can be seen standing in a queue outside a Toast Box outlet at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.
While standing in line, she is approached by a safe distancing ambassador who advises her to wear a face mask. The woman, who did not put on a face mask, can be heard questioning the credentials of the safe distancing ambassador.
Those found guilty of not wearing a mask or not wearing a mask properly outside their place of residence face a fine of up to S$10,000, six months’ jail, or both.
Those found guilty of public nuisance face up to three months’ jail, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.
The police advised members of the public to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously and cooperate with safe distancing ambassadors.
