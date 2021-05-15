Woman being investigated for not wearing a face mask at Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE: A 53-year-old woman is being investigated for public nuisance and allegedly breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures after the police were called to Marina Bay Sands on Saturday (May 15).



The police said they received a call for assistance at 1 Bayfront Avenue at about 5.15pm where a woman had allegedly not worn a mask despite repeated advice from a safe distancing ambassador to do so.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“The woman is believed to be involved in other similar instances where she was in various buildings and establishments without a mask,” said the police.



In a video widely shared on social media, a woman in a blue blouse can be seen standing in a queue outside a Toast Box outlet at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.



While standing in line, she is approached by a safe distancing ambassador who advises her to wear a face mask. The woman, who did not put on a face mask, can be heard questioning the credentials of the safe distancing ambassador.



Those found guilty of not wearing a mask or not wearing a mask properly outside their place of residence face a fine of up to S$10,000, six months’ jail, or both.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Those found guilty of public nuisance face up to three months’ jail, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.



The police advised members of the public to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously and cooperate with safe distancing ambassadors.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram