Extra COVID-19 testing for all newly arrived foreign workers in construction, marine, process sectors

SINGAPORE: The post-stay-home notice testing regime will be extended to all newly arrived work permit and S Pass workers in construction, marine and process (CMP) sectors from higher-risk countries and regions.

This means all such workers, upon arrival, will have to stay at a designated facility for 21 days.

This is to further reduce the risk of transmission from newly arrived migrant workers into the workplace, said Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday (Feb 3).

Previously, only those headed to dormitories were subject to the additional 7-days testing.

From Feb 5, newly arrived work permit and S Pass workers from CMP sectors who have recent travel history to higher-risk countries or regions will have to stay at a designated facility to go through an additional 7-day testing regime, after completing their 14-day stay-home notice.

The new requirement applies to workers who have yet to complete their 14-day stay-home notice on Feb 5, and all new arrivals to Singapore from this date.

This requirement has been in place for newly arrived CMP foreign workers living in dormitories since Jan 6, said MOM.

