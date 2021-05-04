WP to continue physical meet-the-people sessions with 'added precautions' amid rise in COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) said on Tuesday (May 4) it will continue holding physical meet-the-people sessions (MPS) but with "added precautions" amid a rise in COVID-19 community cases.

"Unless otherwise advised, we will continue with our physical meet-the-people sessions, so as to remain available to our senior citizen and elderly residents, including residents who cannot connect online," said the party in a statement.

"We will take added precautions at our MPS locations, and operate with a thinner volunteer pool."

The party said that residents should send emails to their respective Members of Parliament (MPs), if they have any "pressing concerns or matters to discuss".

House visits by WP MPs will also be suspended until further notice.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, MP He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang) said that Buangkok residents can contact their MPs through phone and email.

"Barring any further updates by the NEA, we will also be carrying on our physical meet-the-people sessions on Wednesdays," Ms He said.

"Please take care and adhere to the new measures announced by the multi-ministry task force today," the WP said.

The task force announced on Tuesday that safe management measures will be tightened from May 8 to May 30 to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

On Sunday, the People's Action Party (PAP) advised its branches to hold meet-the-people sessions virtually or by phone.

"This is to minimise exposure of residents and volunteers," said the PAP on Sunday.

Singapore reported on Tuesday five community cases among the 17 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday.

All five community cases are linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster, bringing it to 40 cases.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from 10 cases in the week before to 60 cases in the past week, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

