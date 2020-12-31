MPA investigating after group of people filmed ‘partying on yacht’

SINGAPORE: The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Thursday (Dec 31) said it is investigating an incident where a group of people were filmed “partying on a yacht”.



Photos and videos of a gathering on the yacht, said to have been anchored off Lazarus Island, were shared on social media on Dec 26.



The videos showed about 10 people on the vessel, with some dancing and wearing Santa hats.

MPA said it takes a serious view of any breach of COVID-19 regulations and will not hesitate to take action against such breaches.



“MPA regularly patrols our waters. We urge the public, as well as vessel owners and operators, to be responsible and comply with all COVID-19 safe management measures including wearing a mask, and adhering to passenger limits onboard pleasure crafts,” it added.



During Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening, a maximum limit of five people was imposed on gatherings outside the home.

Singapore entered Phase 3 on Dec 28, with social gatherings of up to eight people now allowed in public.

