Yio Chu Kang Primary School to conduct home-based learning after student tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Yio Chu Kang Primary School will conduct home-based learning for three days after one of its students tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Thursday (May 13).

The home-based learning period will last from Friday until next Tuesday "as it will take some time to complete and finalise the results of the testing and epidemiological investigations", the ministry said in a media release.

"MOE is in contact with the school to provide the necessary support for teachers and students in conducting online learning. Teachers are also in contact with students and parents," it said.



The Ministry of Health (MOH) has determined that the student's COVID-19 infection was not school-based, as he was infected by a household member.

The student was last in school on Monday, and he was well at the time. However, he was unwell the next day and consulted a doctor.

Yio Chu Kang Primary School has already cleaned and disinfected its premises thoroughly, and MOH has placed students and staff who were in close contact with the student on a quarantine order from May 12 to May 24.

All close contacts will undergo COVID-19 PCR swab tests, as required by MOH.



"MOE will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with the school and parents to ensure the well-being of staff and students." the ministry said.

"With the increase in the number of local cases over the past week, we urge all students and staff to continue practising good personal hygiene and adhering to safe management measures.

"This includes wearing masks, washing hands frequently, wiping down equipment and tables, seeing a doctor if they are sick and returning to school only when fully recovered."



Earlier this month, Victoria Junior College and Edgefield Secondary School also moved to home-based learning after one student at each school contracted COVID-19.



The 18-year-old Victoria Junior College student tested positive on May 7 and was last in school on May 5. The school moved to full home-based learning on May 10.



It will resume lessons in school on May 17 after all students, staff members and vendors tested negative for the virus.



At Edgefield Secondary, a 15-year-old student tested positive for COVID-19 on Apr 29. The school resumed physical lessons on May 10, following four days of home-based learning from May 4 to 7.

About 1,500 students, staff and external vendors at Edgefield Secondary School took a swab test as required by MOH. All tested negative.

On Thursday, Singapore reported 24 new COVID-19 community cases, with another eight more imported infections.



