COVID-19: Six youths fined after video of Lorong Halus Bridge gathering goes viral

SINGAPORE: Six youths who gathered on Lorong Halus Bridge have been fined for flouting safe distancing measures during the COVID-19 “circuit breaker” period.



The youths, aged 14 to 20, were fined between S$600 and S$2,000, the police said in a news release on Wednesday (Apr 22).



The police said they received several reports on Apr 16 about a video circulating online that showed a person on a bridge, commenting about the circuit breaker measures and making offensive gestures.



The police added that Ang Mo Kio Police Division officers identified the person in the video and five others who were on the bridge with him within nine hours.



Investigations found that the youths were out cycling at about 2am, and had gathered at Lorong Halus Bridge in Punggol where the video was taken.



“The video was shared amongst themselves and later went viral publicly,” the police said.



The police also urged members of the public to take the circuit breaker measures seriously to curb the spread of COVID-19.

