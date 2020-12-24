Zam Zam, some Punggol container park restaurants among 16 fined for breaching COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: Zam Zam restaurant and six establishments in Punggol were among the 16 outlets fined for breaching COVID-19 safe management measures over the weekend.



The popular biryani restaurant at North Bridge Road was fined S$2,000 as it was the outlet's second offence, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment on Thursday (Dec 24).



The remaining 15 food and beverage outlets were fined S$1,000 each, including six restaurants in Punggol. They are D’ Rubinah at 10 Tebing Lane and five outlets at 50 Punggol East - Big Fish Small Fish, Seoul Good, Beastro LLP, Madya Cuisines and Kin Kao Mai Thai Restaurant.



Punggol East Container Park at 50 Punggol East. (Image: Google Street View)

The Punggol East Container Park is located at 50 Punggol East.

The other restaurants fined for breaching COVID-19 safety measures are Marche Movenpick Raffles City, Mei Heong Yuen at Temple Street, Circuit Breaker Resto Bar at Chander Road, Concorde Hotel’s Club Peaches, Fish & Co at Paragon, Miss G’s Grill and Bar at Pekin Street, Gin Khao Bistro at Ocean Way, as well as two outlets at ORTO along Lorong Chencharu - Tasty Loong and BKK Bistro and Bar.



MSE said 36 people were also fined S$300 each for flouting COVID-19 safe management measures.



“We must not become complacent and must continue to remain vigilant; otherwise, our individual and collective sacrifices over the past year will be in vain,” said MSE.



MSE added that F&B outlets should ensure that diners do not intermingle between groups and tables. The current group size limit of five people will apply until Dec 27.



Large groups should also not be split into multiple tables and F&B operators are not permitted to accept such reservations unless all members of the group are from the same household. Alcoholic beverages should also be finished before 10.30pm.



“Wear your masks while waiting for your food and drinks to arrive and put them on immediately after you finish eating and drinking. Do remind those around you to do the same. This will protect you as dining out is an activity that involves considerable risks,” said MSE.



MSE also advised members of the public to avoid visiting shopping malls, supermarkets, post offices and stadiums during peak hours. Safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers will continue to be deployed across Singapore to remind members of the public to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.



“A resurgence of infections as seen in other countries would have devastating effects on lives and livelihoods in Singapore. The cooperation of individuals and businesses will help to safeguard public health, while allowing businesses to remain open.

"Together, our collective efforts will determine if we can successfully make the transition to Phase 3 and to a new normal,” added MSE.

