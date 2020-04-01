Number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore reach 1,000; old age home among 2 new clusters identified

SINGAPORE: A total of 74 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore on Wednesday (Apr 1), the highest daily increase to date, bringing the national total to 1,000 infections.

Of the confirmed cases, 54 are local cases who have no recent travel history.



The remaining 20 cases are imported and had a travel history to Australia, Europe, South America, Africa, ASEAN and other parts of Asia.

A total of 29 cases are linked to previous cases or clusters, while 25 cases are currently unlinked with contact tracing ongoing, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.

The ministry also announced two new clusters - Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at 1 Thomson Lane, as well as a workers' dormitory located at 55 Sungei Kadut Loop.



A total of 245 cases have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation services. Of the 457 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving.

A total of 24 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit while 291 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19 are isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.



As previously reported, three have died due to complications from COVID-19.

CASES FROM PUBLIC HEALTHCARE SECTOR

MOH also reported that several of the new cases were from the public healthcare sector. These new cases include

CASE 951

Case 952 is a 29-year-old Singaporean woman who has no recent travel history to affected countries or regions. She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 30 and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 31 afternoon. She is currently warded in an isolation room at Singapore General Hospital (SGH). She is employed as a clinical research coordinator at SGH. Prior to hospital admission, she had gone to work on Mar 30 but had not interacted with patients.



CASE 952

Case 952 is a 37-year-old Singaporean woman who had been in the UAE from Mar 14 to Mar 20. She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 30 and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 31 afternoon. She is currently warded in an isolation room at on Mar 30. She is employed as a nurse at SGH. Prior to hospital admission, she had gone to work on Mar 30.



CASE 978

Case 978 is a 26-year-old Singaporean woman who has no recent travel history to affected countries or regions. She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 31 and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Apr 1 morning. She is currently warded in an isolation room at National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). She is employed as a doctor at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital but had not gone to work since onset of symptoms.



MORE CLUSTERS IN SINGAPORE

Several clusters have been identified in the past week, including a cluster at SingPost Centre, Westlite Toh Guan dormitory, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, serviced apartments Wilby Residences as well as a pub called Hero's in the Boat Quay area.



National Development Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday said that there is no “magic solution” to the COVID-19 outbreak in Singapore, and a series of brakes are needed to handle the situation.



Primary school students on Wednesday marked their first day of home-based learning, with most of them completing their assignments and learning from home, working on hardcopy worksheets or online assignments on the Student Learning Space.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Mar 27 that all schools will conduct one day of home-based learning a week from April. The move was part of enhanced measures to stem the spread of COVID-19, after an increase in the number of imported and local cases here.



Wednesday was also enlistment day on Pulau Tekong for scores of enlistees. This year, guests were not allowed at the Singapore Armed Forces Basic Military Training Centre as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Traditionally, enlistees' parents are shown around the island, including visiting their children's bunks at BMTC before sharing a meal with them in the cookhouse.



