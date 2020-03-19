32 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 75% of which are imported

Returning residents and long-term pass holders accounted for all 24 of the new imported COVID-19 cases in Singapore today, MOH said.

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Mar 19) confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national total to 345.



Of the new cases, 24 cases are imported and eight are local cases of COVID-19 infection.



The 24 imported cases (cases 315, 316, 317,319, 320, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 328, 329, 331, 332, 333, 334, 337, 339, 340, 341, 342, 343 and 344) had travelled to Europe, North America and ASEAN countries such as the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand.

All were returning residents and long-term pass holders, MOH said.



Seven more patients - cases 97, 104, 105, 121, 125, 134 and 136 - have been discharged, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 124.

Of the 221 who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Fifteen are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of the new cases, one (case 345) is linked to the cluster at boulder+ gym.



Several of the new cases are family members of previously announced cases.



Case 335, is a family member of two previously confirmed cases, 234 and 311.



Among the imported cases, patient 328, a 63-year-old Singapore permanent resident, is a family member of case 268. Both had travelled to the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Case 329, a 64-year-old Singaporean, is a family member of case 292. Both had travelled to Turkey.



Case 339, a 66-year-old Singaporean, is a family member of case 279. Both had travelled to the Philippines.



Six other cases are currently unlinked.



HEIGHTENED RISK OF IMPORTING COVID-19 CASES INTO SINGAPORE

Singapore authorities on Thursday said that all students and school staff members returning from travel during the March holidays will be put on a leave of absence for 14 days upon their return.

This will apply to those who returned from overseas on or after Mar 14.

The measure was announced a day after MOH said that all Singaporeans, permanent residents, long-term pass holders and short-term visitors entering Singapore from 11.59pm on Friday will be issued a 14-day stay-home notice.

Those serving a stay-home notice will have to stay at their place of residence at all times for 14 days after entering Singapore.



Amid a heightened risk of importing COVID-19 cases into Singapore, MOH on Wednesday advised all Singaporeans to defer all travel abroad with immediate effect.



