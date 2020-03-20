40 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 30 imported infections
SINGAPORE: Singapore on Friday (Mar 20) confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases, of which 30 are imported infections.
This increase takes the national total to 385 cases.
Many of the imported cases had travelled to the United Kingdom, followed by Indonesia and the United States, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
Explore our interactive: All the COVID-19 cases in Singapore and the clusters and links between them
Of the 30 imported cases, 22 of them are Singapore citizens or permanent residents. Seven others have long-term passes while one case has a short-term visit pass.
The 10 remaining infections are local cases, MOH said.
READ: Singapore launches TraceTogether mobile app to boost COVID-19 contact tracing efforts
READ: All events, gatherings with 250 participants or more must be suspended to further reduce COVID-19 spread
READ: Activities for seniors suspended for another 14 days as part of stricter safe distancing measures
RETURNING TRAVELLERS TO TAKE HEED OF LEAVE OF ABSENCE, STAY-HOME NOTICES
The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday urged companies to impose a leave of absence for staff who had travelled during the March holidays.
Companies that do so, as well as those who are self-employed, can claim a S$100 daily support under the Leave of Absence Support Programme, the ministry said.
READ: 'One of us needs to be at home' - Parents prepared to take leave or work from home to care for children on leave of absence
READ: Singaporeans advised to defer all travel abroad amid heightened risk of imported COVID-19 cases
From Friday 11.59pm, all travellers who enter Singapore will be issued a mandatory 14-day stay-home notice.
In addition to this, all students and school staff members who travelled between Mar 14 – when the week-long school holidays began – and Mar 20 will be placed on a 14-day leave of absence from the date of their return. The measure also applies to pupils and staff of pre-schools.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the novel coronavirus and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram