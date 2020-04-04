COVID-19: All public libraries to close from Apr 7 to May 4

SINGAPORE: In line with the objective of reducing social interaction to limit local transmission of COVID-19, all public libraries will be closed from Apr 7 to May 4, the Public Service Division (PSD) announced on Saturday (Apr 4).

The National Library Board (NLB), which also made the announcement on its Facebook page, said that all bookdrops and reservation lockers will not be available during the period.

Overdue fines will also not be imposed during this period and loan expiry will automatically be extended to three weeks after libraries reopen, the NLB said.

NLB added that digital services will continue to be available online and on its app.

The announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that most workplaces will be closed for the same period.





SportSG facilities such as swimming complexes, indoor sport halls, gyms and studios will also be closed, the PSD said. The temporary closure will also apply to community centre classes, museums and art galleries.

Public parks and stadiums will continue to be open as public spaces for the public to relax and exercise.

The Public Service will remain operational with majority of the public service workforce telecommuting.

“Government services will remain accessible to the public during this period, with digital services as the primary mode of service delivery,” the PSD said.



With the implementation of the elevated safe distancing measures, the Supreme Court, State Courts and Family Justice Courts will hear only “essential and urgent” matters, the PSD said. It added all other matters will be adjourned until further notice.

Further details will be available on the websites of the Courts by Apr 6, 2020.

“To achieve the objective of safe distancing, the Public Service will scale down other physical counter service centres, defer non-urgent physical service appointments or temporarily switch to digital delivery,” it said.

It urged members of the public to access public services via non-physical channels instead and defer non-urgent visits to these public service centres.



