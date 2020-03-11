'There's a sense of duty in support of this particular fight': Certis officers on joining the battle against COVID-19

SINGAPORE: The room is buzzing with activity. Calls are being made and laptops are open as people cross-check dates, times and places with each other.

At the Integrated Quarantine Order Services (IQOS) Operation Centre, officers are hard at work conducting phone surveillance on those instructed to stay at home in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 and updating them on quarantine order agent visits.

Around 100 people work in shifts at the centre, which operates round the clock, and they perform their duties in co-operation with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Police Force (SPF).

In a different part of the building, the Deployment Control Cell forms another part of the quarantine operations. Here, quarantine order agents receive their deployment orders. They then collect their personal protective equipment and head out for their assignments.

In a nearby lounge, personnel take a break in between shifts, tucking into snacks and playing console games. There are also bunks for those who wish to rest.



The Integrated Quarantine Order Services (IQOS) Operation Centre. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

"We are very grateful for the opportunities to support the Government in this fight against COVID-19, as key partners to MOH," said Assistant Superintendent (Auxiliary Police Force) Nigel Quek, Certis' commanding officer of integrated quarantine ops services.

Speaking during a media visit to the Certis headquarters on Wednesday (Mar 11), Mr Quek added: "For me and my officers on the ground, we definitely feel there's a sense of duty in support of this particular fight.

"There's a sense of accomplishment, a sense of pride (in knowing) that everyone is going through this together to overcome this particular issue that is plaguing Singapore."

IQOS operations consist of the serving of quarantine orders, supporting SPF with security services at Government Quarantine Facilities, escorting people under quarantine and monitoring of those under quarantine.

More than 400 quarantine order agents and members of the security staff have been deployed to perform these duties. A total of more than 700 Certis staff, including healthcare support staff, are deployed daily, added the company.



The work of a quarantine order agent is not without risk. Just last month, a Certis employee who served quarantine orders on two people from Wuhan contracted the COVID-19 virus.



But measures to safeguard staff are already in place, said Certis.

These include a centralised laundry service for agents' uniforms as part of the disinfection process, compulsory decontamination procedures after duties such as a shower as well as temperature-taking when quarantine order agents return to the Certis headquarters.



Currently, quarantine order agents draw a specialised kit - containing items such as sanitary wipes, hand sanitisers, a surgical gown, gloves and masks - before heading out on assignments.

Before entering a home to serve a quarantine order, the agent will put on their gloves and mask. This posture is in line with MOH guidelines, said Certis.

Should the individual be identified by the MOH as a "high suspect case", the quarantine order agent will also don a surgical gown.

Any individual who is found to have COVID-19 symptoms upon temperature-taking by an accompanying Health Promotion Board nurse will also be escorted to the hospital.

Beyond serving quarantine orders, these agents also assess the suitability of an individual's home for quarantine. A room with an en suite bathroom is required.

If this condition is not met, the agent could be required to help transfer the person to a Government Quarantine Facility.

They are also required to perform regular home visits to ensure individuals do not defy the quarantine order.



ASP (APF) Quek assured that whenever agents are out for duty, Certis "always ensures that they have their personal protective equipment, mainly the gloves, mask as well as the gowns".



"We also issue them vitamin C to keep their immune systems strong. We provide them with round-the-clock hot meals and beverages, and air-conditioned rest areas so that they can remain alert and vigilant for their next assignment."

"In our daily briefs with our officers ... the officers are happy and motivated to support the cause. The overall morale is relatively high," ASP (APF) Quek added.



