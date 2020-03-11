Operations at climbing gyms Boulder+, Climb Central affected over COVID-19 link

SINGAPORE: Operations at two climbing gyms in Singapore have been affected after both businesses said a COVID-19 case visited its premises.



Boulder+ and Climb Central announced on their social media pages that they would be taking several measures to deal with the development, while urging customers to take precaution.

It is unclear if the cases referred to in their announcements is the same person or are linked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Climb Central said on its Facebook page on Tuesday (Mar 10) night that a climber who had visited its Funan premises on Sunday was confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus.

Several Climb Central outlets will be closed between Mar 11 and Mar 13 for cleaning and disinfecting between 8am and 2pm.

The Funan Mall outlet will be shut on Mar 11; the Sports Hub facility will be closed on Mar 12; and the Novena branch will be closed on Mar 13.

Climb Central added that contact tracing by the Ministry of Health (MOH) was under way.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“Climbers who were in the facility from 9am to 4pm might be contacted. We ask that you cooperate fully with them ... We will continue to work together with MOH on this,” it said.

There was no information provided on whether the climber was at the bouldering walls or the rope-based walls.





BOULDER+ SUSPENDS OPERATIONS

Boulder+ issued two statements on Facebook – one on Sunday notifying climbers of a COVID-19 case and an update on Tuesday saying that there had been two other cases linked to the climber.

The earlier statement on Sunday said the affected climber had visited its gym at Aperia Mall in Kallang last Thursday evening.

It said climbers who had been in the vicinity at the time will be contacted by MOH.

In the second statement, Boulder+ asked those affected to adhere to MOH’s mandate to be quarantined. It also urged those who had not been called up to take precautionary measures.

“If you stayed in the gym past 7pm and weren't called, you should stay home, don’t gym hop and avoid crowded places," it said.

"To take extra precautions in this time and to contain the virus the best that we can, we will be pausing operations for the time being."



CNA has contacted Climb Central and Boulder+ for more information.









Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram