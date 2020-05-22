COVID-19: COE bidding to remain suspended until motor dealerships open

SINGAPORE: Bidding exercises for certificates of entitlement (COE) will remain suspended until motor dealerships and showrooms are allowed to reopen, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a news release on Friday (May 22).

The Government announced on Tuesday that Singapore will exit its "circuit breaker" period as planned on Jun 1, with measures to be progressively lifted in three phases.

The circuit breaker, which kicked in on Apr 7 to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, was originally scheduled to end on May 4. It was extended once until Jun 1.

Under the first phase of the lifting of measures, economic activities that do not pose a high risk of transmission will restart first on Jun 2.

Among those are businesses that provide motor vehicle servicing. This means that owners will be able to send their vehicles for servicing and repairs at motor workshops from Jun 2.

Motor vehicle dealerships and showrooms, however, have not been allowed to resume operations.

As such, COE bidding will only resume after motor dealerships and showrooms are allowed to reopen, said LTA.

"The LTA is monitoring the situation closely and will update on subsequent bidding exercises in due course," it added.

Prospective buyers can continue to buy vehicles online and dealers may continue to use their existing stock of temporary COEs (TCOEs) to register new vehicles, said LTA, adding that it has extended the validity of all TCOEs expiring on or after Apr 7 by three months.

For owners renewing COEs for existing vehicles, the prevailing quota premium will be based on the average of the quota premium for the latest three months in which bidding was conducted, said the authority.

EXTENSIONS FOR VEHICLE-RELATED SERVICES

Extensions will continue to be granted for certain vehicle-related services.

The periodic vehicle inspection deadline for private cars will be extended by six months for those due between Apr 7 and Jun 30.

The authority will also allow private car owners to renew their road tax if they have valid insurance coverage.

Goods vehicles, buses, taxis, private-hire cars and motorcycles will still need to go for periodic inspections as scheduled, and authorised inspections centres will remain open.

Seal inspection for off-peak cars will be waived for those whose road tax due dates fall between Apr 7 and Jun 30.

Commercial vehicle owners who are eligible for the early turnover scheme and deregister their vehicles, or whose one-month deadline for registering a replacement vehicle falls between Apr 7 and Jun 30, will be given an extra two months to register a replacement vehicle under the scheme.

On top of this, owners whose deadline for registering a replacement vehicle falls between Jul 1 and Aug 1 will be given a further one-month extension to register a replacement vehicle.

VEHICLE DEREGISTRATION



Separately, vehicle owners who deregister their vehicles or whose disposal deadline falls between Apr 7 and Jun 30 will be granted an additional two months to dispose of their vehicles.

Owners whose disposal deadline falls between Jul 1 and Aug 1 will also be given a further one-month extension to dispose of their vehicles.

All five LTA-appointed scrapyard operators will resume scrapping services from May 26, said the authority, adding that appointments must be made with the respective scrapyard operators.

