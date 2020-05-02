Singapore reports 447 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 447 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (May 2), bringing the national tally to 17,548.



The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update of preliminary figures.

Four cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.



On Saturday, the multi-ministry task force dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak in Singapore announced the easing of some circuit breaker measures, with selected services and businesses allowed to resume this month.

Traditional Chinese medicine practitioners can begin to offer acupuncture services for pain management from May 5.



Home-based food businesses, selected food retail outlets, and food manufacturing firms will be among those that will be able to resume operations from May 12, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said at a press conference.



Some students will be allowed to return to school from May 19 for face-to-face lessons. These will include those who are taking national exams or those in need of additional help.

Even as the easing of the circuit breaker measures was announced, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong cautioned that Singapore was "not out of the woods yet".

“New clusters may form if we let our guards down. We must press on with our efforts, so that we continue to keep the numbers low,” he said.



