89 work passes revoked over breach of entry approval, stay-home notice requirements: MOM

SINGAPORE: A total of 89 work pass holders have had their passes revoked as of Saturday (Mar 21) for breaching entry approval and stay-home notice requirements.

In a press release, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that the workers have been permanently banned from working in Singapore.



MOM said it has also suspended the work pass privileges of the employers for periods ranging from one to three years, as they had failed to discharge their duties to ensure that their employees comply with the Leave of Absence (LOA) or stay-home notice requirements.

Of the 89 work passes revoked, 73 work pass holders with travel history to COVID-19 affected countries entered Singapore without obtaining entry approval from MOM. The remaining 16 work pass holders were caught breaching the LOA or stay-home notice requirements.

Some work pass holders were caught working at their workplaces, while others were caught leaving their place of residence during the period of their LOA or stay-home notice, even when instructed not to do so.

According to MOM, many of these violations occurred during the first month after requirements for stay-home notices were imposed.

The number of violations fell to four in the second month.

Employers are reminded to seek approval online for work pass holders to enter or return to Singapore, as entry approvals and stay-home notices are now required for work pass holders entering Singapore from anywhere in the world.

Employers should inform their employees not to make travel plans to Singapore until approval has been obtained from MOM.



"MOM will continue to take enforcement measures against errant employers or employees who do not comply with the requirements set out above, including the revocation of work passes and suspension of work pass privileges," it said.



Members of public who have any information on work pass holders or employers

breaching the stay-home notice requirements can email MOM at mom_qops@mom.gov.sg.



More than 21,200 stay-home notices have been issued in Singapore as of Thursday, with the restriction being expanded to apply to all travellers entering Singapore from Saturday.



Those who fail to comply with the notice face prosecution under Section 21A of the Infectious Diseases Act, and may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

Other penalties include revoking or shortening the validity of a person's permanent residency status, long-term visit pass, dependent's pass, student's pass or work pass.

