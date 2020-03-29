ICA cancels Singaporean's passport for breaching stay-home notice

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean's passport was cancelled by authorities after he breached stay-home notice requirements.

The case has also been referred to the Ministry of Health (MOH) for investigation, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release on Sunday (Mar 29).



Goh Illya Victor, 53, had travelled from Singapore to Batam, Indonesia, on Mar 3, 2020, and returned to Singapore through Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal on Mar 19, 2020.

When Goh entered Singapore, he was served with a stay-home notice due to his recent travel history to Indonesia.

At the time, the Government had already announced with effect from 11.59pm on Mar 16, 2020, that all travellers entering Singapore with travel history to any ASEAN countries within the previous 14 days would be issued a stay-home notice and must remain in their place of residence at all times for a 14-day period.

However, after he was served the stay-home notice, Goh decided to return to Indonesia on the same day, despite ICA officers warning him that he would breach the stay-home notice requirements and could face penalties.

On Mar 24, 2020, Goh returned to Singapore from Indonesia through the Singapore Cruise Centre, and was issued with a second 14-day stay-home notice from Mar 24, 2020 to Apr 7, 2020.

"Goh has displayed irresponsible conduct by not complying with the requirements of his first SHN, departing Singapore on 19 March 2020 and then returning to Singapore on 24 March 2020," said ICA.

"In view of the wilful breach, ICA has cancelled his passport and referred the case to MOH for investigation into his breach of SHN requirements."

ICA said that it will not hesitate to take strong enforcement action against those who fail to comply with stay-home notice requirements.

Besides having their passport cancelled, such people can also be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act and its Regulations, and face a fine of up to S$10,000, or 6 months' jail, or both.

Members of public can report any information on those who did not comply with SHN requirements to ICA at go.gov.sg/reportshnbreach or 6812 5555.

