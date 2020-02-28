MOH debunks rumour about COVID-19 death in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has debunked a rumour circulating on social media that a foreign domestic worker has died of the novel coronavirus in Singapore.

The authority said on Friday (Feb 28) that it was aware of the rumour, which has been proven to be untrue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"She was tested for COVID-19 and found to be negative," the health ministry said.

"As of 4pm on 28 Feb 2020, there has been no fatality related to COVID-19 in Singapore,” MOH said, advising members of the public not to speculate or spread unfounded rumours.

According to a tweet seen by CNA, at least one person claimed that a friend of their foreign domestic worker, who is also a maid, had died from a COVID-19 infection.

Singapore had 96 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In all, 66 cases have fully recovered from the infection. Thirty patients remain in hospital, with eight in critical condition.

More than 70 people with the virus have died outside mainland China, where there have been more than 78,000 infections and nearly 2,800 deaths reported.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram