Sengkang Fire Station disinfected after SCDF officer tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: The Sengkang Fire Station has been disinfected after a fire and rescue specialist based there tested positive for COVID-19, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Monday (Mar 16).

MOH announced 17 new cases on Monday and provided more information on previously announced cases, including case 219.

According to MOH's press release, case 219 is a 30-year-old Singaporean man with no recent travel history to the affected countries and regions.

He reported symptoms on Mar 13 and went to the emergency department of Sengkang Hospital that same day. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the morning of Mar 15.

MOH said that before he was hospitalised, the patient went to work at Sengkang Fire Station, and visited Meiban Mold Manufacture in Ang Mo Kio and Furama Riverfront hotel at Havelock Road.

He lives at Bishan Street 22.

MOH also said that the patient is a family member of case 236, a 30-year-old Singaporean woman who was confirmed to have COVID-19 on the morning of Mar 16.

Both patients are linked to case 142, whose two family members are part of the SAFRA Jurong cluster involving a private dinner function.

In its statement, SCDF confirmed that case 219 last reported for work on Mar 13, the same day he reported onset of symptoms.

"He has not been involved in any response to emergency medical calls involving suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases," said SCDF, adding that as a precautionary measure, those identified to have been in close contact with the officer have been instructed to stay home, monitor their health and practise strict social distancing.

SCDF also said it has disinfected the fire station as well as other SCDF premises the officer visited. During the disinfection, the station's emergency response was covered by the nearest fire stations, said SCDF.

SCDF said it had strengthened precautionary measures after the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition was raised to Orange.

Among these were the donning of personal protective equipment by emergency medical crew, the thorough cleaning and decontamination of ambulances, and increased cleaning frequency of SCDF establishments and resources.

"The morale of SCDF officers and staff remains high. SCDF remains steadfast and committed to supporting the whole-of-government's efforts to manage the COVID-19 outbreak in Singapore, on top of our ongoing duties to protect and save lives and property," said SCDF.

