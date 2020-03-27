Hand sanitiser collection centre locations revised: Temasek Foundation

SINGAPORE: The number of collection centres that Singaporean households can collect hand sanitiser from in Temasek Foundation's distribution initiative has been revised.

In a media release on Friday (Mar 27), it said that the revision was in view of the enhanced safe distancing measures, as well as the crowd situation.

Temasek Foundation has stopped the distribution of the hand sanitiser at the following 5 CapitaLand malls since Mar 26:

Bedok Mall

Bukit Panjang Plaza

Junction 8

Lot One

Tampines Mall

The 11 remaining participating malls are: Bugis Junction, Bugis +, Clarke Quay, Funan, IMM, JCube, Plaza Singapura, Raffles City Singapore, SingPost Centre, Star Vista and Westgate.

Households can still continue to collect the hand sanitiser from any community club.

The collection times and dates remain unchanged - from 3pm to 9pm on weekdays, and from 10am to 9pm on weekends.

The last day for collection at any Community Club is Mar 29, while the last day for collection at the participating CapitaLand malls is Apr 5.

"Temasek Foundation is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and has taken safe distancing measures to ensure the health and safety of our residents," it said.

"If there is a long queue forming at any of the collection centres, we encourage residents to come back at a later time to collect their hand sanitiser."



The previously announced hand sanitiser distribution is part of a Stay Prepared initiative by the Temasek Emergency Preparedness Fund, managed by Temasek Foundation, to support Singaporeans amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Stay Prepared helps ready Singaporeans for emergencies like major accidents, natural disasters, pandemics, severe haze or terrorist attacks.



The sanitiser is a water-based zero-alcohol solution that is not flammable, toxic or corrosive. It also does not stain clothes or irritate the skin, said the foundation. It will be mixed on-site by trained volunteers before being poured into residents' bottles.



